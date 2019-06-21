Champy’s Chicken expanding to East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A local food chain is taking advantage of the new development coming to East Ridge’s interstate area.

East Ridge officials announced that Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken plans to open a new restaurant in the city.

The location is near the interstate, at the old Shoney’s site.

It is anticipated to seat 250 people making it their largest restaurant.

They also plan to have a drive through.

“We wanted to be here just to be centrally located here in Chattanooga Tennessee between our MLK. Location and our Lee Highway location, just a lot of great things going on in East Ridge, We’re extremely excited about the opportunities here in town, the things that are coming with the new MLS soccer stadium just, all the development in this area I really believe it’s going to be a fantastic place to do business. ”

They hope to have the new East Ridge restaurant open by March of 2020.