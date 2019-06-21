Cleveland woman takes action to change city’s pig law

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Nugget is a 2-year-old pot-bellied pig pet.

“She’s a part of my family,” Nugget’s Owner Megan Anderson said. “She’s very smart. She knows what I say. She knows when I need her to do something, when I need her to come back. She’s stubborn, but she listens none the less.”

Anderson said that a few weeks ago she was told by animal control that because of city law her pet pig couldn’t live with her in Cleveland.

So she’s making moves to change that and created a petition on change.org that now has over 400 signatures.

“I just want to make a change,” Anderson said.

Cleveland city law reads, “swine are prohibited within the corporate limits.”

According to Cleveland City Council minutes, efforts were made to change the city law in 2016, but failed for lack of a motion.

“I have a problem understanding the discrepancy with pigs. I understand swine specifically is what’s prohibited in Cleveland. I get that you think of a farm hog, but these are not farm hogs,” Anderson said.

Certain pet pigs, like Nugget, are allowed in Chattanooga and Knoxville.

As for Nugget, she is staying with one of Anderson’s friends in the county.

Anderson added that if she needs to, she will move to the county just so she can be with her beloved pet.

She and a group of people are planning to take their “Go Pig or Go Home” campaign to the Cleveland City Council meeting on Monday at 1 p.m.