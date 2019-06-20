New info in Walker County death investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – We’re learning more about the investigation into the death of Lafayette woman, 31-year-old Britney Nicole Parker Cole.

The woman’s body was found off Old Mineral Springs Road in Walker County on Tuesday.

The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said that Cole married B.J. Cole on June 10th.

B.J. Cole was convicted of murder in Catoosa County in 1990.

He was then released last August.

Sheriff Wilson said that they have interviewed B.J. Cole, but are not classifying him as a suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Walker County Det. Sgt. Zach Simpson at 706-639-0870 or 706-375-7810.