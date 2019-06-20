Plea deal in Bella Vita shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man who was charged with murder in the shooting death of a security officer in 2016, will go to prison for a lesser charge.
Andrew Wilson, Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years.
The victim was 40 year old Johnny Sanders.
He was a security guard who was working at the Bella Vita Restaurant on Cowart street when a fight broke out early one morning.
Sanders died of a gunshot wound later in the day.