Plea deal in Bella Vita shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man who was charged with murder in the shooting death of a security officer in 2016, will go to prison for a lesser charge.

Andrew Wilson, Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years.

The victim was 40 year old Johnny Sanders.

He was a security guard who was working at the Bella Vita Restaurant on Cowart street when a fight broke out early one morning.

Sanders died of a gunshot wound later in the day.