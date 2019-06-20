Mocs Sign South Carolina Football Transfer Zay Brown

(gomocs.com) UTC football coach Rusty Wright continues to build the roster for the 2019 season with the addition of South Carolina transfer Zay Brown announced today. Brown spent the last two seasons as a linebacker with the Gamecocks.

“Zay is another one that I knew about as a high school recruit,” stated Wright. “Like all of the guys we have added over the last few weeks, he helps fit a need and will be an immediate factor on the football field.”

Brown redshirted the 2017 season at South Carolina and did not see any action in 2018. He comes to the Mocs program with three years of eligibility remaining.

A first team all-state student-athlete at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Brown was a three-star prep prospect for head coach David Perno. As a senior in 2016, he helped the Gladiators to a 7-5 record and the second round of the 5A state playoffs.

Brown was a first team all-state honoree, logging 80 tackles with three interceptions as a senior. ESPN ranked him as the 109th-best player in Georgia and the 77th-best safety in the country following his high school career.