Keionta Davis Throws Out First Pitch at Lookouts Game and Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Local Super Bowl champion Keionta Davis was at the Chattanooga Lookouts game on Thursday evening.

He threw out the first pitch before signing autographs and taking pictures.

The Red Bank native and former Chattanooga Moc won a Super Bowl title last January with New England, and he wore the mega championship ring.

Said Davis:”Yeah I mean it’s a pretty big ring. It has like 422 diamonds in it. It’s the biggest Super Bowl ring that they’ve made so far. Yeah I mean it’s definitely something to see. I just try to come back and show my appreciation for all the people that have supported me and the city that has supported me.”