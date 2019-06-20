Howard Set to Play in Their New Football Stadium This Fall

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) When Howard kicks off their football season this fall, they’ll be in a brand new stadium. It’s not only a new stadium, but a new location on campus. The venue backs up to I-24. The concession stands and new locker rooms are still under construction on the home side. You certainly can’t miss it driving on the interstate.

Said head coach John Starr:”It’s right here. It’s visible from I-24. So everybody is going to know it’s here. I think once the band gets out here and starts bringing out some sounds. I think that’s going to create some excitement. One of the big things now is hosting those 7-on-7 tournaments, and I think with this venue, there’s no reason why we can’t host a few of those big tournaments. We are going to have an eight lane track. I think that’s going to be big. The field is a little bit wider. Makes it a little bit more conducive for soccer.”

Howard’s home opener is set for August 23rd as they entertain Stratford.