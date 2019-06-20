“That’s What Happens When You Make A Deal With The Devil”

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Grundy County Sheriff has some harsh words for a suspect on the run.

Two years ago, Jacky Wayne Bean was the main suspect of an officer involved shooting where 20 year old Shelby Comer was found dead.

According to Sheriff Schrum, Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle that Bean was driving.

The Sheriff says Bean pulled a gun on a Deputy and the Deputy fired his gun several times into the vehicle.

Bean took off and crashed his car and that’s when they found the body of the woman.

While Bean was arrested, he contacted the District Attorney and made a deal to testify in another murder trial.

Sheriff Schrum says, “We pled with the District Attorney’s Office not to let Jacky Wayne Bean out. To make him stand trail for the charges he had in the officer involved shooting. I’m not really sure that’s who you want being your star witness in a murder case. And so, law enforcement was ignored and that’s what happens when you make deals with the devil.”

Now that Bean has been released, he is wanted by Hamilton County for false imprisonment and Aggravated Sexual Battery of a minor.

Sheriff Schrum says, “I contend this, had the voice of law enforcement been listened to, there wouldn’t be a minor, and the alleged event would not have happened.”

He is not happy about the situation but is positive about the outcome.

Sheriff Schrum says, “We will find Jacky Wayne Bean and we will put him back in jail.”

As of today, Jackie Wayne Bean is on Hamilton County’s 12 most wanted list.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.