Hamilton Heights Nickeil Alexander-Walker Taken in NBA Draft

Former Hamilton Heights guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Officially, the Nets owned the 17th pick coming into draft night, too, but two weeks ago they agreed to trade that and guard Allen Crabbe, along with a 2020 first-round selection, to Atlanta. That pick was used to take Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is on his way New Orleans after draft-day deal between the Pelicans and Hawks.

It’s the second year in-a-row a Hamilton Heights player has been drafted. Shai Gilgeous Alexander was taken in the first round last year, and he now plays for the L.A. Clippers.

