Groundbreaking for new Veterans clinic facility

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has broken ground on a new clinic that will bring more services for local veterans.

The new facility on Shallowford Road will more than double the size of the current VA outpatient clinic.

- Advertisement -

It will serve more than 25,000 vets in our area.

The clinic will offer primary care, women Veterans health care, mental health, audiology, physical medicine rehabilitation, dental, imaging (X-ray), and lab services.

“We’re excited to bring additional capacity and a new, larger facility to Chattanooga,” said TVHS Director Jennifer Vedral-Baron. “There is a big demand for the high-quality health care VA provides in the Chattanooga area, and we’ll be happy to better meet that demand.”

The clinic will also feature Telehealth services, which will connect patients with VA specialists across the country or into their own homes.

The facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.