Cops release “disgusting” video of adults brawling at kids’ game

Colorado authorities say they are investigating a fist fight between adults over a teenage umpire’s calls during a youth baseball game involving 7-year-olds. Video shot by spectators shows men exchanging punches on the field. Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said police want help identifying a man shown punching the side of another man’s head, knocking him to the ground. Police posted the video Tuesday on Facebook .

Police told CBS Denver that tips about the man in the teal shorts seen in video of the fight have been coming in, but they have yet to cite him. They say that man delivered a blow that was so forceful it knocked another person out. He could face more serious charges than those being cited.

Romero says police went to the field near an elementary school on Saturday after reports of a fight at the game. CBS Denver reported the fight erupted after a call was made by a 13-year-old umpire, and the 7-year-old players could be seen in the videos released by police running off the field after the melee began.

Romero said four people involved have been cited for disorderly conduct. Several adults were injured but none required treatment at a hospital.

“This went beyond a simple shoving match. Fists were flying. As you can see, there’s fights all over the field. There’s several fights going on at the same time between men and women. Several people were injured. We had at least one person with serious bodily injuries. It’s disgusting,” Romero said.