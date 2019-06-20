Chattanooga Football Club to Play 30-Time Guatemalan Champion CSD Municipal

(chattanoogafc.com) — The historic season for Chattanooga FC keeps getting bigger. The club has been invited by Futbolito de las Estrellas to play another international exhibition with a professional club: CSD Municipal. The Guatemalan club known as “Municipal” or “Los Rojos” most recently won the Guatemalan first division in 2017. Municipal has won 30 domestic league championships, 11 international cups, and 8 national cups.

“We were approached with the opportunity to play Municipal after our successful exhibition against Comunicaciones this spring,” said Sheldon Grizzle, President, Chattanooga FC. “Los Rojos are a Central American powerhouse, and we’re honored to be on the same pitch as them. We’ve also been eager to play a match in North Georgia for years now so this is an added treat for our fans. We love the North Georgia community, and we’re excited to give them a match on their turf.”

Los Rojos is known for having the largest fan base in Guatemalan sports, and they’re known as “El equipo del Pueblo” or “The People’s Team.” The match will be a great opportunity to showcase more players for Chattanooga FC and introduce them to an international audience.

Chattanooga FC season pass holders will receive free parking at the match with the season pass card or jersey. The match will be held Sunday, June 30th, at 6:00pm, at Ridgeland High School. Tickets will be $20 in advance, $25 the day of the match. You can buy tickets and learn more at chattanoogafc.com or by calling 423-800-4027/818-445-8465.

Fast Facts:

CSD Municipal vs Chattanooga FC

June 30, 2019 at 6PM

Ridgeland High School- 2478 Happy Valley Rd., Rossville, GA 30741

The match is NOT included in Chattanooga FC season passes

Season pass holders receive free parking with season pass card or jersey

Individual tickets on sale at ChattanoogaFC.com

$20 in advance / $25 the day of the match