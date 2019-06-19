Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – June 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Morning Strong Storms Possible Thursday, Then Hotter For Friday!



Expect partly cloudy, warm, and muggy through the night time. A few late storms possible with lows 70-72.

A few early morning showers and storms will move through Thursday, otherwise partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs near 85. Fair, dry, and muggy for Thursday night with lows back in the upper 60’s.

Mostly sunny and hot for Friday and the first day of Summer with highs near 92.

Typical Summer weather is expected for the first weekend of Summer, highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows near 70 along with a few afternoon storms possible.

A few scattered PM showers and storms will pop up for the beginning of next week with highs back in the upper 80’s to near 90 and lows around 70. A little drier weather will move back in for the middle and second half of next week.

