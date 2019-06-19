South Street Shooting

CHATTANOOGA,TN (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are looking for the gunman that killed a man early Wednesday morning.

29 year old Robert Gill was fatally shot.

Gill suffered from multiple gun shot wounds.

Police responded to the 3200 block of South Street from a call of a person shot.

Police arrived around 6:30 a.m this morning to find Gill’s body.

Chattanooga PD is still investigating this shooting and is asking anyone with any information to call homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.