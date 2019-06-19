South Pittsburg mayor resigns immediately

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – South Pittsburg city government is up in the air tonight.

Mayor Virgil Holder abruptly resigned his job on Wednesday.

He has clashed with City Administrator Gene Vess on how the city was being run.

Holder detailed his complaints in a three page resignation letter he addressed to residents.

You can read the specifics of his issues in the Marion County News.

But he concludes “I can no longer be a part of this improper exercise of government. It is for this reason; I will be resigning my office as Mayor of the City of South Pittsburg, Tennessee effective immediately.”