Son charged in mob father’s slaying, failed attack on brother

New York — Federal prosecutors say the son of a reputed Bonanno associate gunned down at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx was behind his father’s hit, and an earlier failed attack on his own brother. Anthony Zottola Sr. was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday on murder-for-hire conspiracy and other charges in the killing of his 71-year-old father, Sylvester Zottola, and the near-fatal shooting of his 41-year-old brother, Salvatore.

Three other defendants were also charged in the case Tuesday and a fifth suspect is being sought. All four pleaded not guilty.

The elder Zottola was killed in October while sitting in his car, waiting for a cup of coffee.

Surveillance video caught the moment Zottola’s 41-year-old son, Salvatore, was ambushed in front of his home in July 2018. CBS New York

Back in July, CBS New York reported surveillance video caught the moment Zottola’s son, Salvatore, was ambushed in front of his home in Throgs Neck and shot multiple times in the head and chest. Salvatore Zottola survived that attack.

Five alleged Bloods gang members have also been arrested in the slaying and the plot to kill Alvatore Salvatore.

Prosecutors tell CBS New York that although gang members pulled the triggers, Anthony Zottola was pulling the strings, hiring gang members for the attacks.

According to authorities, these attacks were only the latest in a long line of botched attempts by Zottola to have his father and brother murdered. Prosecutors say in November of 2017, the father was menaced at gunpoint by a masked individual.

Then in December, three men invaded his residence, struck him on the head with a gun, stabbed him multiple times, and slashed his throat.

Sylvester Zottola survived that attack as well, only to be killed less than a year later.