Sheriff identifies body found near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the body his officers recovered on Tuesday morning has been tentatively identified.

They believe the victim was 31 year old Britney Parker Cole of Lafayette.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff hopes an autopsy conducted today will identify the cause of death.

He had previously said there were no physical signs of trauma on the body.

It was discovered by men working cattle in a field off Old Mineral Springs Road.

If you have any information on Mrs. Cole’s activities over the last week, please contact Det. Sgt. Zach Simpson at 706-639-0870 or 706-375-7810.