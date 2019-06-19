Police charge another suspect in an overdose death

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are making good use of a new Tennessee law allowing them to charge the person who sold drugs to a person who overdoses on them.

On Wednesday, they arrested another suspect for an overdose last week.

30 year old James Shepheard faces a charge of second degree murder.

Investigators say he supplied heroin to a 33 year old female who died in a motel room on McCutcheon Road on June 11th.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was a heroin overdose.

This was one of the four OD cases in a 24 hour period in Chattanooga that police warned the community about.

Just two weeks ago, Sabrena Laquatra was the first person in our area sentenced under the new law.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Then on Tuesday, police charged Eric L. Williams Jr. with Second Degree Murder for a fatal overdose in May.