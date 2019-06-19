Ooltewah chase suspect now linked to robberies

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say a Chattanooga man who led police on a 100 mile chase on June 14th, is now connected with a series of robberies.

Nineteen year old Theonda Thorne led officers of a chase from Knoxville to Ooltewah..where he wrecked his car.

He was charged with numerous violations and has now been charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery.

Altogether he faces 12 counts..including aggravated assault on police and possession of a weapon.

Thorne is also known as a member of the Athens Park Bloods Gang.

He’s held without bond.