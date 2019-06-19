Highway 41 road is slipping again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve shown you how TDOT has been working on a slide zone along the Tennessee River for months now.

Highway 41 runs along the south side of the river and is often used as a bypass for I 24 during traffic jams.

- Advertisement -

But the fall and winter rains took a toll on the slope and a lane slid toward the river.

TDOT crews have been slowly trying to rebuild it.

But now they have detected that the new lane is moving again, slightly.

So they will shut it all down again Monday morning.

“This closure will allow the contractor to excavate and stabilize two locations in the work zone that have shown signs of movement.”

They hope to re-open at least one lane again before the July 4th holiday.

And the completion date is in November.