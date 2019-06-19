Cleveland Cracker Barrel Says No To All Scripture Baptist Church

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Knoxville Pastor and Detective Grayson Fritts has brought Cleveland, Tennessee to the center of controversy.

All Scripture Baptist church planned on having their “Small Town Soul Winning” event at the Cracker Barrel on June 29th.

Elijah White saw Fritt’s plan and immediately took action and wrote an editorial to the Tennessean.

White says, ” I saw him saying all of this hate to his congregation and to what he calls a church. It just, it put that fear back in me after being so proud of who I am for the past few years.”

Blake Kitterman sent tweets to Cracker Barrel in an effort to stop the event.

He wants people to realize that Fritters’ threats could cause major harm to those in the LGBTQ community.

Kitterman says, ” These are things that impacts so many people in our country. And people are just ignorant to that. And I’m not calling everyone to support gay marriage or this or that, even though they should. I’m just saying support the dignity and value of human life. At the end of the day I am a human.”

In a statement, Cracker Barrel stated that Mr. Fritts was never authorized to hold an event at the store and Cracker Barrel is not affiliated in any way with Mr. Fritts or All Scripture Baptist church.

Blake says that this situation has reminded him of other troubling times.

Kitterman also says, “To hear this pastor, this detective going up and saying these things all I can think of is Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler the upside down pink triangles labeling homosexual people as being other and being sent to concentration camps. ”

Cracker Barrel told All Scripture Baptist church that they are not allowed to hold their event there.