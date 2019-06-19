Chattanooga Red Wolves Hit Crucial Home Stretch of Their Schedule

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After taming a road demon on Saturday, the Chattanooga Red Wolves are ready to make some noise as they hit a crucial portion of their schedule.

After two and-a-half months of action, the Red Wolves finally got that elusive road win last Saturday, beating Richmond 2-0.

Said midfielder Josue Soto:”Yeah there was some pressure building up. We were not getting the results away from home, but we’re happy we finally got it.”

Now Chattanooga has a chance to take care of business.

Their next three matches are at home.

Said Soto:”Like you said, it’s a big opportunity. We’ve been doing well at home. We haven’t lost. We hope to keep that going. If we get good results here, we can climb up the standings and position ourselves for playoff spots.”

Turns out the Red Wolves temporary home at Chattanooga Christian is becoming a real home field advantage thanks in part to the artificial surface.

Said forward Jose ‘Sito’ Seoane:”I mean it’s a completely different game from playing on turf than grass.”

Said Soto:”Being used to the turf field, and it being different than any other field in this league. I think it’s an advantage.”

Said Seoane:”It takes normally teams. I’ve noticed this. It takes them like ten, fifteen, or twenty minutes to figure it out.”

Said Soto:”I think teams don’t like to play here. We can see it in their body language.”

The ball bounces different on turf, just ask the goalie for Georgia Tormenta who misplayed this bounce badly last month.

Said Seoane:”I remember that day. It was a rainy day. So when you put water on the turf, you can get those bounces. I think the keeper didn’t notice about this, and he was expecting the ball to maybe bounce up instead of bounce over him. I mean lucky for us. We got an early goal.”

The Red Wolves host Greenville on Saturday at 7pm at CCS.