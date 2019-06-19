Chattanooga FC Move To First Place in Division with Win Over Asheville City SC

Chattanooga FC defeated Asheville City SC 2-0 Tuesday night to move into first place in the Southeast Division standings of the NPSL.

Playing on a soggy field in Asheville, both clubs failed to score in the first half. Markus Smarzoch found the net with a header at the 57th minute from a Alun Webb pass. Caleb Cole padded the lead with a goal at the 87th minute to make it 2-0.

This is CFC’s fourth win in a row and moves them into the top of the Southeast Division standings with a record of 4-1-1 and 13 points. Greenville FC sits at second with 12 points.

Chattanooga FC next match is Saturday, June 22 at Atlanta SC. Chattanooga defeated Atlanta earlier this month at Finley Stadium, 3-0.