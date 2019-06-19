Chattanooga FC Move To First Place in Division with Win Over Asheville City SC

Chattanooga FC defeated Asheville City SC 2-0 Tuesday night to move into first place in the Southeast Division standings of the NPSL.
Playing on a soggy field in Asheville, both clubs failed to score in the first half. Markus Smarzoch found the net with a header at the 57th minute from a Alun Webb pass. Caleb Cole padded the lead with a goal at the 87th minute to make it 2-0.
This is CFC’s fourth win in a row and moves them into the top of the Southeast Division standings with a record of 4-1-1 and 13 points. Greenville FC sits at second with 12 points.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Chattanooga FC
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|Greenville FC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|3
|Asheville City SC
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|4
|Inter Nashville FC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Georgia Revolution FC
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Atlanta SC
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
Chattanooga FC next match is Saturday, June 22 at Atlanta SC. Chattanooga defeated Atlanta earlier this month at Finley Stadium, 3-0.