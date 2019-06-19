Chattanooga Airport completes solar farm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Airport completes the final phase of its solar farm as they celebrate a renewable energy milestone.

On 12 acres at the southwest corner of the airfield sits Chattanooga Airport’ solar farm.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, Terry Hart, the airport president and CEO, city leaders and others gathered to celebrate the completion of the final phase of its solar farm.

“Across the country airports are always thought of as ones that are not very green or very friendly to the environment and we feel that this is important for us to be able to do to give back to the community and be that green leader in the airport world,” Hart said.

The power generated is equal to the airport’s total energy needs. It’s the only airport in the country to achieve this renewable energy goal.

“We were the first airport that the FAA had funded projects like this. Since that time more airports have been making that happen. We are seeing that take place across the country,” Hart said.

Renewable energy the 2.64 megawatt solar farm generates is sold through partnership with EPB and TVA.

“With our partnership with TVA we sell the green power to them. The revenue that we receive from TVA helps offset our costs here at the airport, which is good for the customers because that allows us to keep our fees down, which is good for everyone,” Hart said.

“We are excited to partner with businesses like the airport, investments in solar. We think it creates a greener future for the whole valley. And it sort of fits into TVA’s three fold mission of energy, environmental stewardship and economic development,” said Chris Hansen, with TVA.

This three phase project is eight years in the making.

“I just think it is a great day to finally have this project come to fruition, complete the three phases and do the right things for our community and our environment,” Hart said.

The airport’s first phase of the project started in 2011.