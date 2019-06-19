Attorneys update case of 87 year old tasered by Chatsworth Police

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) The attorneys representing Martha Al-Bashara are updating her ongoing legal dispute with the Chatsworth police department last year.

They released body camera video of her arrest.

Last summer, we told you that officers responded to a call of a woman with a knife at a daycare.

But the woman was 87-year old Al-Bashara.

When officers ordered her to drop the knife, she did not comply.

So they shot her with a taser and put her in cuffs.

Later we learned she has dementia and does not understand English.

The family says she had just wandered into the neighboring property of the daycare to cut dandelion leaves for a salad.

Now attorneys Morris and Dean in Dalton say that the department still has not dropped the charges against her.

They say they had offered to settle with the city but have plan to file a civil lawsuit against the department.