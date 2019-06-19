Atlanta United Defeats Columbus Crew in US Open Cup Match

(mlssoccer.com) – Brandon Vazquez again played U.S. Open Cup hero for Atlanta United on Tuesday, as a brace from the forward propelled the Five Stripes past Columbus Crew SC 3-2 at MAPFRE Stadium, even despite a 48-minute weather delay.

Atlanta’s three goals came from blatant Crew mistakes, with Vazquez first finding net in the 5th minute after capitalizing on a David Guzman turnover, prompting a breakaway chance. His second, and eventual game-winner, arrived in the 65th minute after easily beating center back Alex Crognale to the endline and finishing at the far post.

The defending MLS Cup champions also received a goal from Miles Robinson, his first as a professional, when the center back rose highest to a Ezequiel Barco corner kick in the 14th minute after he was left entirely unmarked at the back post.

The Crew had their moments, too, but not without some controversy. They made it 2-1 in the 40th minute via David Accam, even though Darlington Nagbe was down injured atop the 18-yard box. Their other came in the 71st minute, as Brad Guzan couldn’t hold onto a Waylon Francis cross amid heavy, persistent rain. Even with the own goal, the 3-2 scoreline stood.

