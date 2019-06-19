Three Red Wolves Named to USL League One Team of the Week

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC goalkeeper Alex Mangels, midfielder Ami Pineda and forward Sito Seoane have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 12 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

All three played key roles in the Red Wolves’ first road victory in team history on Saturday, contributing to the 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.

- Advertisement -

Mangels recorded a four-save shutout, putting him in first place in League One in saves with 37 and securing his fourth clean sheet of the season. This marks Mangels’ third appearance on the USL Team of the Week, also being named for Week 2 and Player of the Week for Week 9.

Pineda started his third consecutive match, and it was his goal that put the Red Wolves ahead in the 62nd minute, scoring from the left side of the goal off of a pass from Seoane. He returned the favor later in the match, assisting Seoane’s goal. It was Pineda’s first goal and assist of the season.

Seoane came on as a sub in the 60th minute of the match Saturday and immediately assisted Pineda’s goal. Then, in the second minute of extra time, Seoane put the game on ice when he got a foot on a Pineda pass on the right side of the goal and bent it around the keeper into the bottom left corner of the goal. Seoane also notched his first goal and assist of the season.

Related Article: Chattanooga Red Wolves scoreless in Richmond

All three will be back in action this Saturday, as the Red Wolves begin a three-game home stand against Greenville Triumph SC at David Stanton Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.