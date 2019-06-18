Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm & Muggy, With Unsettled Conditions Off And On This Week.



Expect some lingering clouds, but mainly dry with only spotty showers this morning. Some early fog possible with lows only between 68 & 72.

- Advertisement -

Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for Tuesday afternoon, with scattered showers and storms moving through with highs in the low 80’s. Any lingering showers will quickly diminish Tuesday night with lows around 70.

Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid for Wednesday, with isolated late day showers and storms as highs reach the upper 80’s. Showers and storms more likely for Thursday. A little drier and hotter for Friday with highs around 90.

Typical Summer weather is expected for the first weekend of Summer, highs near 90 and lows near 70 along with isolated afternoon storms possible.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.