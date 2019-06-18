Police charge suspect with 2nd degree murder in overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Narcotics investigators have arrested 24 year old Eric L. Williams Jr. in an overdose death from May 6th.
They say the victim bought drugs from Williams earlier in the day.
The Medical Examiner ruled the victim died from a meth overdose.
When Chattanooga Police served the warrants on Williams, they say they found more drugs.
So they added these charges:
Possession of Heroin for Resale
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Resisting Arrest
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.