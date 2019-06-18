NAACP And Residents Oppose B.I.D Resolution

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Business Improvement District Resolution has continued to cause drama between City Council and residents.

The NAACP held a rally today outside of City Council before the meeting began because members feel like the bid ordinance will keep black people out of downtown.

President of the NAACP, Dr. Elenora Woods says, “Now we are experiencing what we think is another corporate effort, if you would for lack of a better word, to segregate downtown Chattanooga again. And this is something that we can’t afford in the mist of all this prosperity, we want everyone to enjoy and experience all of the prosperity that Chattanooga has to offer.”

If passed, the Business Improvement District will have the authority to approve landscape programs, health and sanitation, public safety and security services.

This raises a red flag to some Chattanoogans about who will really be in charge of the city.

Chattanoogan Dwight Smith says, “The city is governed by the mayor and the city council. This was voted in in 1990. This is the way that it is. You are taking some of the power in some cases, if you look at it, you are really taking some of the power away from the city council. I hope that they consider that in their decision making.”

Today during city council, residents were able to address the council about their concerns.

People like Blake Blamalam whose parents own a small business in Chattanooga are concerned about the possible taxes that come with the Downtown CBID.

Blamalam says, ” You say that land owners support this tax. Around 188 landowners exist in that area. Not all of who support this ordinance. I have 187 Chattanoogan’s who signed a petition that state they do not support the Business Improvement District or any taxation without representation.”

The BID resolution states that the estimated annual assessment for properties will be $.09 per square foot of building square footage.

The tax will be on all those who own commercial property in a confined area of Downtown Chattanooga.

Some City Council members are optimistic about the BID.

City Council Chairman says,”It’s a real exciting time. I’m really glad that it’s being revisited because I really do think that it adds value to our city. Not only downtown, but it will help generate other activities in other parts of our city. And the misnomer is that we are doing it for tourists. But no, we are doing for the tourists, but mostly for our citizens because it is their downtown.”