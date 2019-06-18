Kids learn and have fun at educational summer camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga summer camp allows kids to have fun and also learn while they are out of school.

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is hosting their STEAM summer camp.

It stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Students participating are going into fifth through eighth grade.

On Tuesday morning, they took a field trip to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. They learned about the civil war by doing an interactive exercise.

Organizers say this is a great way for kids to educate themselves on a variety of topics.

“Well, it is great because first of all it allows them something fun to do in the summer. They also learning different aspects of subjects that they will have in the fall when school starts back and they are getting that extra enrichment that they need,” said Cheryl Paris, with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.

The four week STEAM Summer Camp will end next week.