Hildreth pleads in fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Susan Hildreth accepted a plea deal in an overdose case from 2016 on Monday.

She was charged with second degree murder and the sale of fentanyl.

- Advertisement -

Kevin Boyd Heltenburg died from the overdose on December 1st of 2016.

Prosecutors say he bought the drugs from Hildreth after arranging a meeting at a gas station in East Ridge.

Hildreth pleaded to facilitation of second-degree murder and possession of heroin for resale.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the eligibility for parole after 45% served.