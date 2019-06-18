Firefighters say a closed door saved a home in East Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tri-Community Fire Department say an East Brainerd house is still standing tonight because of a “closed-door” policy.

They were called to a fire at 9221 Charbar Circle around 3:45 PM.

Crews found the fire on the bedroom floor, but it was easy to put out.

They say someone had closed the bedroom door, which kept it from spreading to the rest of the home.

But how can a combustible door stop a fire?

“The “closed door” allowed the fire to burn itself out due to the lack of oxygen in the room.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.