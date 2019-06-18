Americans for the Arts honors Chattanooga 2.0 Passageways

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A public art installation in Chattanooga was nationally recognized in Minneapolis.

People driving by East 7th Street, might not even realize what’s in the alley. At first you are greeted by lights, and then this art installation called Passageways 2.0. Mad Priest Coffee and Cocktails backs right up to it.

- Advertisement -

“For us to be able to utilize it right next to our space and just have an alley way that is kind of activated for an opportunity to have community events and cultural awareness things like, it is perfect, it is fun,” said Michael Rice, with Mad Priest Coffee and Cocktails.

Passageways 2.0 is a River City Company program in partnership with Tinker Ma and Public Art Chattanooga.

Recently, Americans for the Arts honored the piece as one of the 50 outstanding public arts projects created in 2018.

“I think what takes it to that next level where it got recognized nationally is all the amazing programing that River City Company has put on in this space,” Katelyn Kirnie, the director of Public Art City of Chattanooga.

“I think it really just puts sort of a gold star on all of the hard work that happened in this space and all of the partners and surrounding businesses that were involved in making it happen,” said Amy Donahue, with River City Company.

Organizers say it would be nice to see more projects like this.

“I think there is a lot more alleys and overlook spaces in our city that benefit from this type of activation as well,” Kirnie said.

As for Mad Priest, they are enjoying the benefits of Passageways 2.0.

“It makes Chattanooga feel a little bit more like a city, you know, because we don’t have a lot of alley ways or places that feel like you are in a larger urban area,” Rice said.

The original passageways program temporarily transformed four alleys in Chattanooga in 2016.