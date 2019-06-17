Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm & Muggy Ahead, With Unsettled Conditions Through The Week.



This Morning: Cloudy, muggy, but dry. Most areas waking up with temperatures in the mid 60’s & lower 70’s.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: More clouds mixed in with the sunshine, and a few pop-up showers & storms throughout the area as we hit the prime heating of the day. Highs will be hitting the upper 80’s, a few folks possibly hitting 90. 87 & 66 are our seasonal highs & lows.

Overnight tonight: Most of the showers will be tapering off, and lows will be around 70. Some fog possible early mornings each day this week as well.

Tuesday through the rest of the week: More of the same. Hazy, hot & humid, with highs in the mid 80’s, lows between 68 & 72, with a few pop-up showers and storms likely each afternoon.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.