Volunteers begin Brainerd High Remodel project

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Brainerd High School is getting a new look this week.

Members of a group called the Brainerd Together Community Remodel are doing the labor, and News 12’s Ashley Henderson went out today to take a look.

The goal is to repaint as much of the school as possible, replace lockers and focus on the gym and library.

Principal Christopher James tells us “The renovation process, it’s just a major facelift.

“59 years in one location, you can kind of feel it.

But actually to come in and repaint and make the school feel comfortable for students, like that’s our greatest benefit, so if you say it’s needed, yes, it’s needed for our students, so that they can really feel like this is their home.”

Students, parents and members of the community are doing the work with money raised through donations and a GoFundMe campaign. It started Monday but will continue through June 21st.

Community Specialist Eric McKenzie says “I’m just grateful that God has put me here to be able to bring in the resources to be able to provide such a project as this.”

About 75 volunteers will be at the school working every day this week, leading up to Brainerd’s alumni weekend. Organizers plan to unveil the renovations then.

Principal James says even some of the students are helping with the project.

“They want to see something happen and so therefore, you know they are going to be a part of it. And we are really, really pressing them to come out and see what other people are doing for them so that they can have some buy in and really love – I believe on the first day of school, their eyes will probably be like Christmas, like it’s brand new to them.”

Principal James says they can use all the help they can get. They plan to work from 6 to 6 for the rest of the week. If you’d like to volunteer, they can use your help.

“Oh we can find a lot of things for them to do.”

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.