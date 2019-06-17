Police arrest driver in crash that killed 9 year old

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have now charged a driver in the East Main Street wreck ten days ago that killed a child.

38 year old Jason Ansley faces seven charges in all.

- Advertisement -

On June 7th, two vehicles collided on East Main Street but one of the drivers fed.

The other vehicle was a couple with two of their sons.

Their 9 year old son died two days later.

Ansley later turned himself in to police and was interviewed.

He was not charged with anything then.

But now, he faces these charges:

Charges:

Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death

Aggravated Assault x 2

Failure to Render Aid

Driving on a Revoked License

Speeding

Driving without Insurance