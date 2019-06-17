Police arrest driver in crash that killed 9 year old

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have now charged a driver in the East Main Street wreck ten days ago that killed a child.
38 year old Jason Ansley faces seven charges in all.
On June 7th, two vehicles collided on East Main Street but one of the drivers fed.
The other vehicle was a couple with two of their sons.
Their 9 year old son died two days later.
Ansley later turned himself in to police and was interviewed.
He was not charged with anything then.
But now, he faces these charges:
Charges:
Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness
Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death
Aggravated Assault x 2
Failure to Render Aid
Driving on a Revoked License
Speeding
Driving without Insurance