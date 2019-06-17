Missing Bobcat returns on her own

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have a happy ending to the story of the missing bobcat from the Reflection Riding Nature Center.

Evi returned on her own, early this morning.

- Advertisement -

Last week someone broke into the Reflection Riding Nature Center and opened the enclosure for the bobcat, which escaped.

A spokesman for reflection riding reported the animal had been spotted several times on game cameras.

Then this morning Evi walked back into her enclosure.

Her keepers had feared she was in danger because she had never learned to survive in the forest.

They say she had lost weight but is otherwise okay.

She is spending the day resting.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the original break-in.

You can read more on the incident at the Reflection Riding website.