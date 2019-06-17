Maryland anglers catch record-breaking 914-pound marlin

Morehead City, N.C. — A group of Maryland anglers are celebrating a record-breaking catch at a North Carolina fishing tournament. According to CBS Baltimore , the Top Dog crew from Ocean City caught a 914-pound marlin at The Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament over the weekend.

“This has been my dream my whole life and i’m doing it right now. It truly is a dream come true,” said mate Phillip Williams.

The hardest part may have been getting the marlin to the scale.

“We tried for a long time to get that thing in the boat, it was just, he wasn’t coming,” Williams said. “We had done all we could do at that point, we just had to come home and string it up. It worked out.”

It was also an emotional Father’s Day win for Top Dog owner Todd Dickerson, whose father died exactly four months earlier.

“He started me fishing in Ocean City, Maryland, for the White Marlin Open and all those tournaments,” Dickerson said. “If you don’t believe there’s somebody upstairs keeping an eye on you, I mean this is believing right here.”