Lula Lake gearing up for Timber Roots Music Festival

WALKER CO. Ga. (WDEF) – Its only June, but Lula Lake Land Trust is already prepping for their second annual Timber Roots Music Festival.

The festival will be held in August on the land trust that’s normally only open to the public twice a month.

This year they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the lake preserve.

Festival goers will be able to sample local foods, beer, enjoy music and get to explore the 800 acre core preserve.

Tickets are currently on sale here and there is a unique opportunity to actually camp on the preserve.

A ticket includes your entrance to the festival and lets you wander around the trails and the lake.

Money raised from tickets goes back into the trust to help preserve the area for future use.