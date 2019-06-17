Lookouts Coaches Getting Used to Crunching Numbers in Baseball Analytics

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Stats have always been a huge part of baseball, but now coaches and general managers are turning into accountants with the way they study the numbers.

It has gone way beyond homers and ERA’s to launch angles and spin rates. Lookouts manager Pat Kelly and pitching coach Danny Darwin try to add up all the new numbers.

Take me out to the ballgame, and crunch me some numbers. Baseball is now immersed in analytics.

Said Darwin:”We have an analytical department in Cincinnati. We have a kid here that does a lot of our stuff for us. They give us the numbers. They send us reports on other teams on what they are doing. It’s crazy, but it’s a lot of fun. Like I said, I’m learning, but I’m enjoy it. I have a thing every night in the dugout and PK (Pat Kelly) does too. Certain areas of the field where guys are. What their percentage is to hitting it to the right side of short stop or the left side of short stop. Right side of first base or whatever.”

Said Kelly:”I don’t know that it’s overwhelming. It’s very informative. It’s great information. I think part of our job as coaches is kind of to decipher it a little bit. Dummy it down to a point.”

So what stats appeal to pitching coach Danny Darwin?

Said Darwin:”We have a machine called the rapsodo, and we have the Track Man, so we track all of these kids pitches. Spin rates. High spin rates. Low spin rates. Lateral movement. Horizontal movement. We’ve got it all.”

If only you could run that data on a tablet in the dugout during a game.

Said Kelly:”You can have a tablet that’s for video. You can’t use it for anything else. That’s what happens. A relief pitcher comes in the game. Everybody runs over. Grabs a tablet. Punches that guy’s name in, and it shows him out of the stretch. Out of the wind-up. Shows all of his pitches.”

But there are times when your gut beats the numbers.

Darwin:”I’ve been in this game a long time. I mean I can tell if a guy is getting tired and stuff like that.”

Kelly:”I mean I love numbers. I love information, so anything that can give us an edge is worth it.”