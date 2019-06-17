Judge picks January trial date for ex-EMT charged with vehicular homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Justin Whaley is expected to go to trial in Hamilton county next January.

Whaley, who’s accused of causing a fatal crash while drunk and going the wrong way down Highway 1-11 last July 3rd, was back in the court of Judge Barry Steelman.

His attorney is requesting a change of venue for the former reserve deputy and E-M-T.

Whaley was arraigned in March before Judge Steelman.

His attorney also raised the issued of a blood test which was taken 4 hours after the crash that killed James Brumlow.

The defense is asking for a motion to suppress the blood draw results.

Whaley is being held on a $50,000 bond.