James Corden previews celebrity dodgeball game with Michelle Obama

James Corden is taking “The Late Late Show” on the road for a week of shows in his home town of London — and holding a star-studded game of dodgeball. The match between Team U.K., led by Corden, and Team USA, led by Michelle Obama, will air Monday night.

Corden told “CBS This Morning” it was actually the former first lady who reached out to “The Late Late Show” about filming something fun.

“It took us less than .4 seconds to go ‘Yes, we’d love to do that,'” Corden said. “We thought maybe we could do a United Kingdom versus USA game of dodgeball and we called around some friends of the show and put together something — it’s so gloriously stupid and we hope people will enjoy it tonight.”

Team USA’s lineup includes Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate Hudson, while Team UK’s all-boy lineup is comprised of Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, John Bradley and Reggie Watts.

Team USA led by Michelle Obama The Late Late Show with James Corden

Corden promised nobody was hurt during the match — save for one nation’s pride.

“That was the only thing that was injured. Dodgeball was the real winner that’s the truth,” he said.

This week marks the third time “The Late Late Show” has taken the show on the road to London. This year, they’ll be broadcasting from the historic Central Hall Westminster venue.

“It’s really nice obviously for me personally. But, also, we have quite a few British people who work on the show. So to come home is always a nice thing,” Corden said. “It’s a very special thing to come back to London and it’s really become a kind of centerpiece of our year really where we like to kind of show people this is kind of the truest example of what our show is, you know, the other 40 or so weeks of the year we’re on the air.”

Tune in to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in London tonight through Thursday at 12:37 ET / 11:37 CT.