Funeral arrangements & tribute to choral leader Glenn Draper

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Long time Chattanoogans will remember the work of Glenn Draper, who was music director at the First Presbyterian and professor of music at UTC,

Glenn Draper died over the weekend at Alexian Village.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga. A reception will follow.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 21, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

The video comes from our last interview with Mr. Draper, when Bill Mitchell interviewed him about the death of his longtime friend, the Rev. Ben Haden in 2013.

His choral groups performed for presidents and on numerous international concert tours.

They were also featured on the Ed Sullivan Show during his 60-plus year career.

Draper also directed the Chattanooga Singers and the Singing Mocs of UTC.

Funeral services for Glenn Draper are pending at Heritage Funeral Home of East Brainerd.

He was 91 years old.

(Here is a profile of Glenn Draper for Tennessee Alums magazine in January)