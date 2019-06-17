Community Home Repair program begins this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Council member Chip Henderson helped launch a community Home Repair program this morning that will go on all week.

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Economic and Community Development is directing the work.

It helps low-income households with minor home repairs.

Volunteers with ” Group Missions” are here to work on 60 homes across the city.

The group built several wheel chair ramps today, with many of them in Lookout Valley.

Councilman Henderson says “They’re able to get work done on their home that they’re not able to afford many times, we’re talking about wheelchair ramps being installed, we’re talking about painting inside, painting the exterior, deck repair, steps, things of that nature that many times they’re just not able to do.”

Volunteers with ” World Changers” will come to Chattanooga for a week in July to do the same kind of work.