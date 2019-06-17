Chattanooga Prep School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Preparatory School is expanding once again.

The school for boys just finished its first year in operation.

This next year, the charter school will include not just 6th graders, but 7th graders as well.

School leaders say they want their young men on campus to grow to be the future leaders of the world.

Bryan Mann is an Instructor at Chattanooga Preparatory School.

“Well this is a school for sixth grade boys right now. Every year we’re gonna add a new grade, and over the next six years we’re gonna have a full running middle and high school.”

Students say their fellow classmates are like brothers.

That bond will help the students, and could lead them to bigger and better things in the future.