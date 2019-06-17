4 family members plead guilty in Masters golf ticket scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Four members of a Texas family have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in what prosecutors say was a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets to the Masters golf tournament, which were then resold for a profit.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine’s office said in a news release that Stephen Michael Freeman of Katy, Texas, pleaded guilty Monday before a federal judge in Augusta, Georgia, to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Freeman’s parents – Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman of Helotes, Texas – and a sister, Christine Oliverson of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants will pay more than $275,000 in restitution as part of a plea agreement. Stephen Michael Freeman also agreed to a three-year prison sentence.

