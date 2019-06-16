U.S. dominates Chile 3-0 at Women’s World Cup

Match day two of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup concluded Sunday, featuring all four Group F teams. Sweden faced Thailand in the early match, easily taking a 5-1 win. The U.S. dominated Chile in its 3-0 victory. Both Sweden and the United States earned enough points to advance to the knockout stage. The two face each other Thursday to determine who wins Group F. See below for details of each match, full group standings through match day two and the upcoming schedules for match day three. - Advertisement - The United States’ Christen Press, right, shoots the ball next to Chile’s Camila Saez in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

United States wins and advances to the Round of 16 In front of another sellout crowd, the U.S. continued its World Cup dominance. With a solid performance, the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) took 3 points — securing enough to advance to the knockout stage with their 3-0 win over Chile. Each of the goals was scored in the first half. 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup More More in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup USA World Cup fast facts: The United States has earned six group standings points, enough to guarantee advancement to the knockout stage.

It is the eighth consecutive World Cup where the USWNT has advanced.

The USWNT has advanced to at least the semi-final round in each of their previous World Cups.

The United States has not allowed a goal in International play since March 2, 2019 vs. England.

They go into Thursday’s match against Sweden having won 20 of their 38 meetings, outscoring the Swedes 66-38.

USA vs. Chile: Full match highlights The United States continued their dominance of play in the second frame. In total, they combined for 26 shots, dominating time of possession. Chile only saw the ball for 28% of the match, managing to muster only one shot. The U.S. started a very different lineup of players that left out seven stars, including Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe. But the team that took the field started strong and never let off the gas. In the end, captain Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals and narrowly missed a third to help seal the victory. But the star of the match had to be Chile’s goalkeeper Christian Endler, who did what she could in the face of an onslaught of 26 shots. She made six point-blank saves on top-notch U.S. forwards. U.S. Men’s National Team defender Alexi Lalas believes she is the best keeper in the world and tweeted his praises after one of her incredible saves. Watch USA vs. Chile highlights

Goals 11′: Carli Lloyd (USA)

Carli Lloyd (USA) 26′: Julie Ertz (USA)

Julie Ertz (USA) 35′: Lloyd Cards 23′: Lindsey Horan (USA)

Lindsey Horan (USA) 76′: Francisca Lara (CHI)

Francisca Lara (CHI) 80′: Yessenia Huenteo (CHI)

Yessenia Huenteo (CHI) 88′: Allie Long (USA)

Allie Long (USA) 90’+4: Su Helen Galaz (CHI)

Sweden 5 – 1 Thailand Sweden advanced to the knockout stage, beating Thailand 5-1. But it was tears of joy on the bench as Kanjana Sungngoen scored Thailand’s first-ever World Cup goal late in the game. Thailand scores their first World Cup Goal After stealing the ball from Sweden in their own half of the field, team captain Sungngoen took a long through-ball down the right side and made a fantastic run past the Sweden defense, putting the ball just over Hedvig Lindahl’s left shoulder with a blistering strike near the post. With six points, Sweden will advance to the round of 16. Final standings in Group F are far from finalized, however, with United States having to play their second match against Chile today. Both Sweden and the U.S. will face each other on Thursday in a match that will likely decide first and second place. Goals 6′ — Sembrant (SWE)

19′ — Asllani (SWE)

42′ — Rolfo (SWE)

81′ — Hurtig (SWE)

90′ +1 — Sungngoen (THA)

90′ +6 — (P) Rubensson (SWE) Cards 45′ — Dandda (THA)

90′ +5 — Chinwong (THA)

Women’s World Cup current standings During the group stage, 3 points are awarded for a win and 1 is awarded for a draw. Each country’s World Cup group stage record is expressed below as wins, draws and loses. The parenthetical number listed after each team’s points represent the goal difference, which is the first tiebreaker after total points. Group A Standings France (2-0-0) 6 points (+5) Norway (1-0-1) 3 points (+2) Nigeria (1-0-1) 3 points (-1) South Korea (0-0-2) 0 points (-6) Group B Standings Germany (2-0-0) 6 points (+2) Spain (1-0-1) 3 points (+1) China (1-0-1) 3 points (0) South Africa (0-0-2) 0 points (-3) Group C Standings Italy (2-0-0) 3 points (+6) Brazil (1-0-1) 3 points (+2) Australia (1-0-1) 3 points (0) Jamaica (0-0-2) 0 points (-8) Group D Standings England (2-0-0) 3 points (+2) Japan (1-1-0) 4 points (+1) Argentina (0-1-1) 1 points (-1) Scotland (0-0-2) 0 points (-2) Group E Standings Netherlands (2-0-0) 3 points (+3) Canada (2-0-0) 3 points (+3) Cameroon (0-0-2) 0 points (-3) New Zealand (0-0-2) 0 points (-3) Group F Standings United States (2-0-0) 6 points (+16) Sweden (2-0-0) 6 points (+2) Chile (0-0-2) 0 points (-5) Thailand (0-0-2) 0 points (-17)