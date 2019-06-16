Chattanooga Red Wolves get first road win of the season in Richmond

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4-4-3) defeated the Richmond Kickers (3-6-3) 2-0 at City Stadium on Saturday night.

After a back and forth first 10 minutes, Ualefi was close to getting the Red Wolves on the board with a shot outside of the box that just snuck over the top bar of the goal. The best chance in the first half came from the Red Wolves in the 21st minute. Vangjel Zguro sent a ball into the box that snuck over the Richmond defender right to Juan Mare who was uncovered. However, Mare’s header hit the bar and the game remained scoreless.

- Advertisement -

In the second half, Richmond came out firing, but the Chattanooga defense held strong led by goalie Alex Mangels. In the 57th minute, Mangels made a diving save and then just a minute later came out of goal to stop a Richmond attack. Mangels finished with four saves in the game.

In the 63rd minute, the Red Wolves broke the scoreless tie. On a counter attack, Sito Seoane sent a through ball just behind the Richmond defense to Ami Pineda. Calmly, Pineda fired the ball into the back of the net to give Chattanooga a 1-0 lead. It was Pineda’s first goal of the season.

Richmond was on the attack in the final 25 minutes of the match but Mangels and the defense held strong and preserved Mangels fourth clean sheet of the season. Seoane sealed the match for Chattanooga in added time when he snuck one past the keeper from a difficult angle to give Chattanooga their second goal.

Related Article: Red Wolves Keeper Alex Mangels Named USL League One Player of the Week

The Red Wolves begin a three-game home stand next Saturday as they take on Greenville Triumph SC at David Stanton Field.

HIGHLIGHTS: Richmond Kickers vs Chattanooga Red Wolves | June 15, 2019, https://www.uslleagueone.com/