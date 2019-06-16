Chattanooga FC Get Revenge In Win Against Georgia Revolution

Chattanooga FC took to the road for the first time this season and defeated Georgia Revolution 2-1 Saturday night. The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Revolution at home in early June.

Mason Walsh and Everson Lima each scored a goal to get CFC their win. Sajad Delane scored for the Revolution.

This is Chattanooga’s third straight victory and puts them tied with Asheville City SC at second place in the NSPL Southeast Standings behind Greenville SC. CFC’s next game is against Asheville Tuesday on the road in Asheville.